Pathaan is unstoppable and is creating history each day. Shah Rukh Khan proved why he is the KING of Bollywood. He came after 4 years and conquered like never before. Pathaan has earned 542 crores at the box office worldwide and this unimaginable amount is making everyone in the industry go bonkers and how. And now Pathaan is just a few crore closer to beat SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Reportedly the film earned 565 in 5 days at the box office worldwide and we won’t be surprised if, on the sixth day, Pathaan will overpower RRR and surpass its box office numbers. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut hits back at Urfi Javed after she questions her 'India is obsessed with Khans and likes only Muslim actresses' statement

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by , is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days! Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ days in its 5th day, as it registered 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – 58.50, All Dubbed versions – 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to 70 crore. The overseas gross on day 5 is at 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to 112 crore gross. In 5 days, Pathaan has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crore) in the overseas territories alone! Also Read - Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas flaunt their enviable midriff

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also crossed the 250 crore nett mark in India in just five days with 280 crore nett up on the board already! It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the 250 crore club in just 5 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register four 50 crore+ days and that too within just 5 days since its release! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe - Ek Tha Tiger, , War & Pathaan are blockbusters! Meanwhile, the makers are ecstatic to see this crazy number for Pathaan at the box office and are hoping that it breaks all the records at the box office. Will Pathaan break SS Rajamouli's box office records? Also Read - Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film to beat Dangal to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever?