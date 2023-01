Pathaan has become the biggest success story of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand released on January 25. The film received a thunderous response as fans were quite excited to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen. It was four years after Zero that King Khan returned to the big screen as a HERO. Fans simply loved to watch Pathaan and its direct impact is being witnessed in the box office collections. The film made a fabulous business on its first day too. Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates January 30: Pathaan has a historic Sunday at box office, Bigg Boss 16 stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Archana Gautam have an ugly fight

As per the early estimates coming in, Pathaan has made somewhere between Rs 65 to Rs 70 crore on the first Sunday. In the Hindi belt it has made massive numbers by registering great footfalls. Even overseas, Pathaan has done extremely well.

Check out Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet below over Pathaan's collection

#Pathaan Day 5 All-India Nett early estimates is a whopping ₹ 70 Crs.. ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 30, 2023

Here's the day-wise collection of Pathaan starting from its opening day, i.e., January 25. The number are nett collection (Hindi + dubbed versions). Take a look.

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore

Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore

Friday: Rs 39.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 62-65 crore (early estimate)

As per Sacnilk.com, the highest first Sunday recored by a Bollywood film was 's Sanju. It had made Rs 46.71 crore at the box office on first Sunday. , and all follow.

, and starrer has created a history and made several records at the box office. It has become the highest first day grosser not just for Deepika Padukone and John Abraham but even for Shah Rukh Khan. Overseas, it has managed to break the record of Avatar: The Way of Water. In North America, Pathaan is said to have done amazingly well. 2023 seems to be good for Bollywood.