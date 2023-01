Pathaan continues its historic run becoming the biggest-ever Hindi film in Indian cinema. The high-octane action drama is on a record-breaking run re-writing history every new day. After making fabulous business on Monday the film will pass the weekday screening test on Tuesday as well. Shah Rukh Khan has not just returned to screens, moreover, he has shaken the box office. Released on 25th January 2023, Pathaan is expected to breach 600 crore gross worldwide Also Read - Pathaan box office collection records: Shah Rukh Khan regains his numero uno position; check all the massive historical moments

Within six days of its release, the film has shattered various records making an impressive business. Sidharth Anand's directorial has now collected 591 crore gross worldwide and will soon cross 600 crore mark today. On its 6th day, the film has registered 26.50 crore nett total in India including 25.50 crore for Hindi and 1.00 crore dubbed versions. This takes the India gross to 32 crore while on the other hand, the overseas gross on 6th day is 16 crore. In the overseas market, Pathaan has earned $27.56 million (224.6 crore) while nett collection in India is at 307.25, a total of Hindi - 296.50 crore and Dubbed - 10.75 crore.

On 6th day which was Monday, Pathaan managed to make around Rs 23 to Rs 25 crore at the box office. , and starrer has already sold tickets of its 7th day. The advance booking for the 7th day records the sale of tickets worth 6.35 crores gross. Tuesday is expected to better than Monday witnessing superb collection at the box office on Tuesday.

The action thriller helmed by Siddarth Anand to breach 300 crore NBOC barrier becoming the fastest Hindi film to make this record. Since the pandemic Pathaan is the 1st Hindi Film to breach 300 crore nett. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film became a mega blockbuster. The movie is a part of ’s spy universe including, Ek Tha Tiger, and WAR.