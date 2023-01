Shah Rukh Khan and his fans are on cloud nine. The film Pathaan has made a massive business. The film has had a fabulous run at the box office since its opening day. Within two days it managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and now the latest reports suggest that Pathaan has already entered Rs 300 crore club. Shah Rukh Khan is now said to have joined Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who have been a part of this club in the past. Pathaan passed the first Monday test by making massive money at the box office. Also Read - Pathaan success event: Shah Rukh Khan calls John Abraham's character Jim the 'backbone of Pathaan'

Entertainment News: Pathaan day 6 box office collection is here

As reported by India.com, , and starrer Pathaan managed to make around Rs 23 to Rs 25 crore at the box office on the first Monday. These are the early estimates and a final number is yet to arrive. But if this prediction is right then Pathaan will easily sail into the Rs 300 crore club. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala too tweets Pathaan's early estimates for day 6. Also Read - Preity Zinta's sizzling hot on-screen chemistry with Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan will make you reminisce those old days

Check out his tweet below:

#Pathaan early estimates for Day 6 All-India Nett would be ₹ 25 Crs.. Will cross ₹ 300 Crs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2023

Here is a day-wise collection of Pathaan in India since its opening day, i.e., January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan starrer crossed the Rs 60 crore mark twice and created several records. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand tease about Pathaan 2, Kangana Ranaut-Urfi Javed Twitter exchange goes viral and more

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore

Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore

Friday: Rs 39.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore

Monday: Rs 23-25 crore (early estimate)

Not just in India, Pathaan has achieved generous numbers overseas too. The film has worked wonders in many markets and it has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. It is now on par with SS Rajamouli's RRR that had created records at the box office. Well, definitely, it calls for big celebration for team Pathaan.