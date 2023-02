Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is on a flight beyond blockbuster. The film continues its historic run achieving box office numbers never like before. So far the record that Pathaan has created is hard to beat for any film in the Indian cinema. The Siddharth Anand directorial has become the highest-grossing film in the industry. Not just that it has also been registered as the biggest blockbuster Hindi film ever. Completing one week of the release Pathaan has crossed the 600 crore mark at the global box office. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection: Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan film breaking Brahmastra records

In just seven days the action thriller has collected 634 crores gross worldwide. On the 7th day, Pathaan earned rs 23 crores nett in India which is a total of 22 crores for the Hindi language and 1 crore for dubbed versions. This took the film's India gross collection to 28 crores. On the other hand, the overseas gross collection is 15 crore on the 7th day. Overseas, the film has earned $29.27 million (238.5 crores). The nett collection of Pathaan in India is at 330.25 comprising 318.50 crores for Hindi, and 11.75 crores for dubbed versions.

In the history of Hindi cinema, Pathaan has recorded the highest week 1. made a comeback to the silver screen after four years with a bang. The box office collection of Pathaan says it all. Seemingly he didn't just stay away from the cinema but he was actually waiting to break all the records. Pathaan is the highest-grosser film in the career of its star cast - Shah Rukh Khan, , and .

The film is the fourth part of ’s spy universe including Ek Ek Tha Tiger, , and . Alongside starring superstars of the country the film also featured Asutosh Rana and DImple Kapadia in lead roles. Helmed by the film was produced by Yash Raj Films. It was released on 25th January making noise in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.