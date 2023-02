Pathaan is still ringing its cash register at the box office. Pathaan is a movie that has kept everyone hooked on its cinematic experience. The movie is constantly performing better at the box office recording the highest-grossing number and becoming the biggest blockbuster Hindi movie ever. Competing opening day the movie continues its historic run earning Rs 667 crore gross worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie is unstoppable in the domestic and overseas markets both. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer holds strong with a slight drop, this is when it will overtake Dangal

Completing just eight days of theatrical release Pathaan has earned 667 crore gross worldwide. On the 8th day, the Siddharth Anand directorial recorded 18.25 crore nett in India comprising of 17.50 crore Hindi language and 0.75 crore dubbed version. In the overseas market alone the film has made $30.06 million (250 crore). The nett collection in India is at 348.50 a total of 336 crore for Hindi and 12.50 crore for the dubbed versions.

Pathaan has become the highest-grossing film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The category includes popular movies headlined by and . Ek Tha Tiger, , WAR, and Pathaan together make the YRF spy universe. Apart from Pathaan none of these movies recorded such a box office collection. Pathaan is the fourth part of 's ambitious spy universe under YRF. As a result, all films of YRF's Spy Universe are blockbusters.

The high-octane action drama is directed by who has also directed Hrithik Roshan’s WAR which is also a YRF film and a part of the spy universe. Pathaan features , , and in lead roles. Apart from the trio, and have also played important roles. The film marks the return of SRK to the big screens after four years. The movie was released on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.