Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to create records completing its first weekend at the box office. The film is rewriting history in Bollywood creating record after record. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screens has brought the charm of Bollywood back which went missing last year. He returned to movies after four years and this has attracted his massive fanbase resulting in making Pathaan a blockbuster. The film has defeated many movies and soon it will become the biggest Hindi film ever.

Pathaan is on the course of becoming highest grossing Hindi film ever surpassing . The action drama is expected to beat the lifetime collection of the movie. The sports drama currently holds the title earning around Rs 390 crore. 's directorial has earned Rs 300 crore by day 5 of its release. The box office collection of Sunday records Rs 62-65 crore nett for film.

Pathaan will also beat the record in the overseas markets. Dangal has approximately collected Rs 702 crore gross worldwide and SRK's film will certainly cross the figure soon mostly by the second week. People are hoping that Pathaan will achieve the title of highest-grossing Hindi film beating Dangal's collection at the Indian box office and even worldwide. Pathaan has so far earned an estimated Rs 429 crores worldwide. Presently, the overseas collection of the film is $14 million and is expected to cross $20 million mark at the box office.

Pathaan is the fourth part of ’s ambitious spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, , and WAR. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and features leading actors of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, , and . The film was released on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.