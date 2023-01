Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after four years turned into a festival for the audience. Fans are gushing over the success of the action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is breaking all records setting new benchmarks it has been registered as the biggest-ever opening for a Hindi film in India and worldwide. Pathaan has made an impressive business within the initial days of its release, earning approximately over Rs 150 crores within three days of collection. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film enters Rs 150 crore club in India; collects Rs 300 crore worldwide

Despite releasing on Wednesday, which was a non-holiday and non-screening day, the film made wonders at the box office. It defeated many records of some big-budget movies like KGF, Baahubali, and more. On opening day it earned approximately Rs 54 crores and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the second day. The high octane-drama hit the 100 crores mark in just two days while other films struggle to reach that point for days. Pathan could be the biggest starrer if the film beats the lifetime earnings of his other movies.

Citing lifetime collection of his previous movies, has earned Rs 227.13 crore at the Indian box office. SRK's second-highest movie is Happy New Year with Rs 205 crores following with Rs 148 crores. As per box office India, Pathaan has so far earned Rs 30-35 crore on day 3, and the first two days' total counts Rs 130 crore. There is a real chance that by Sunday Pathaan can be the biggest Shah Rukh Khan starrer if the film achieves to cross collection of Chennai Express.

Not just in India belt Pathaan can also beat Shah Rukh Khan’s record in the worldwide collection. Chennai Express's worldwide collection is Rs 424.54 crore gross whereas Pathaan's worldwide collection until now is approx Rs 300 crore. In just two consecutive days the film earned Rs 219.6 crores cross as a worldwide collection. Apart from this, the film is expected to break KGF 2’s opening weekend record. Yash starrer in Hindi dubbed earned Rs 193.99 crore in its 4-day collection.

Pathaan is the fourth film of ’s ambitious spy universe including, Ek Tha Tiger, , and WAR. The sequel of these films or any such movies will fall under the category of YRF’s spy universe. Pathan stars the biggest actors Shah Rukh Khan, , and in the lead roles. It is directed by who also directed WAR. the actioner was released on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.