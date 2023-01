Pathaan craze took over the nation by storm. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released on January 25 and within two days, it managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The film received a phenomenal response from the audience. The craze was much because fans missed Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen for almost four years. Internationally too, Pathaan did great business. Here's an update about the third-day collections. Also Read - Pathaan: Kamaal R Khan claims that he urged Shah Rukh Khan to change title of the film but the superstar stuck to his guns [Read Tweets]

Pathaan Day 3 box office collections early predictions are here

Even on day 3, , and 's Pathaan has received fabulous footfall in theatres. Despite being a non-holiday, the audience flocked to the theatres to watch the film. As reported by Sacnilk Entertainment, Pathaan will mint approximately Rs 40 crore on day 3. These are early estimates and the final numbers will come in only tomorrow. On the first day, Pathaan managed to make more than Rs 55 crore in India. On day 2, i.e., during the Republic Day holiday, Pathaan made more than Rs 68 crore nett in India. The total collection of two days went past Rs 113 crore. Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut has targeted these big Bollywood films

Check out the tweet below:

#Pathaan day 3 early estimates suggest 40+ Cr India Gross.✅? — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) January 27, 2023

Reportedly, with the worldwide collection, Pathaan has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The film is also said to have surpassed the collection of Avatar: The Way of Water with its first day business. There is no denying that Pathaan has received a thunderous opening and the craze refuses to die down. Bollywood had been struggling to deliver a success at the box office and Pathaan managed to break the jinx. It has become this year's first massive hit by Bollywood. On Twitter, all that fans can discuss is the Pathaan craze and its extraoridinary box office collection. Shah Rukh Khan is truly a King! Also Read - Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters all records; take a look at new benchmarks