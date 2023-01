Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spill his magic on the big screens after 4 years with his actioner film Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film will release in theatres on January 25 and fans cannot wait for more. Well, Pathaan has surely raised a lot of expectations and there are reports that the film would collect Rs. 35 crores to 45 crores on the opening day. In an interview with ETimes, a trade analyst Akshaye Rathi revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's film is likey to be Rs. 35 crores and beyond. The movie will be a blockbuster hit as the festive weekend will help the film to make more money. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's film to shine in the Telugu market, shows at Hyderabad cinema hall sold out

Well, the ongoing controversy around Pathaan has added a level of curiosity about the film. Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar also said that January 26 is a holiday which is later followed by a long weekend ahead and the film will make great numbers across the globe. The trade analyst Girish said that if Pathaan manages to collect 10 to 12 million dollars in the first five days, the film will globally collect 300 crores at the box office.

Watch Pathaan trailer video -

On the work front, 's last film was Zero alongside and . The film failed to impress the audience and did not manage to collect much. He also has Dunki, Jawan in his pipeline. Pathaan will release on Amazon Prime Video from April 25 which is three months after its theatrical release.