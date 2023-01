Pathaan has got people talking about Bollywood and box office again. In 2022, the film industry has been slandered, mocked and trolled beyond measure by the Boycott Bollywood gang. Shah Rukh Khan's movie got an opening of Rs 57 crores at the box office. It has made Rs 120 crores plus at the box office as per the trade. This is indeed heartening news. The opening of the movie beat the numbers of WAR, Thugs Of Hindostan and KGF 2 much to the delight of Hindi cinema lovers. Now, all eyes are on its First Friday. Well, it is a working day so we will see a definite dip. This is what trade analysts had to say... Also Read - Pathaan Box Office Collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer enters Rs 200 crore club Worldwide; crosses Rs 100 crore domestically

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta told us, "I feel it won't be less than Rs 30 crores (nett) in India. I am talking about all Indian languages." Talking about the upcoming weekend, he said, "Pathaan will again pick up on Saturday and Sunday. I foresee business of around Rs 40 to 45 crores over the weekend." Well, these are indeed terrific figures. Analysts like Girish Johar are predicting GBOC of Rs 300 crores plus over the weekend. It needs to cross Rs 512 crores nett to cross Baahubali 2. Akshaye Rathi, who is an exhibitor and trade analyst said, "By conservative estimates, I would say an upwards of Rs 25 crores nett. It can surely be higher than Rs 30 crores." Also Read - Pathaan box office storm: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film makes 10 brand new records

The pandemic has been bad for the Hindi film industry. In these two years, the hate campaign of Boycott Bollywood gained momentum. Pathaan is doing very well in the overseas markets too. It has got the highest opening for a Hindi movie in these nations. Take a look at the tweet of Ramesh Bala... Also Read - Pathaan IMDb rating: Shah Rukh Khan film creates box office history but gets shocking review online

On Day One, in the following overseas territories, #Pathaan scripted the biggest opening day ever in

North America, United Kingdom & Ireland, Australia, U.A.E., G.C.C, Germany, Sweden, Russia, CIS, Finland & Nepal for a Hindi Film. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 27, 2023

The mood is ecstatic in Bollywood. Almost every big star has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his success. We hope 2023 brings in happier days for the industry!