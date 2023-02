Pathaan movie is a hit. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has turned out to be a blockbuster within one week. The film released on January 25 and within two days, Pathaan managed to enter the mighty Rs 100 crore club. By the end of its 6th day, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India. The first Tuesday also was a fabulous one. As per the early estimates coming in, the film has managed to go past the Rs 20 crore mark on the first Tuesday. Also Read - Pathaan: Loved Shah Rukh Khan's ripped body? A visual treat awaits you in Dunki and Jawan too

As per the early estimates coming in, , and 's Pathaan has made somewhere between Rs 20 to Rs 22 crore at the box office on day 7. With this, the collection of the film can go above Rs 325 crore mark. Though the number seems to have dipped from the first Monday but the film has already made enough moolah to be termed as a great blockbuster.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala too tweeted the early estimates of day 7 of Pathaan.

#Pathaan early estimates for Day 7 All-India Nett is ₹ 21 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2023

Pathaan day-wise collection

Check out Pathaan's day-wise collection below in India. The numbers are a total of Hindi plus the dubbed versions.

Wednesday: Rs 57 crore

Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore

Friday: Rs 39.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 53.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 60.75 crore

Monday: Rs 26.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs 20-22 crore (Early Estimates)

Meanwhile, with its overseas collection, Pathaan is very close to Rs 600 crore mark. With its Day 7 collection, the film will enter the club. In 6 days, Pathaan made Rs 591 crore gross worldwide. Since yesterday, 'Pathaan 600 crores worldwide' is trending on Twitter. All the SRKians are enjoying and celebrating this moment with full enthusiasm. It is a big victory for Shah Rukh Khan as well as Bollywood. It has become the first Bollywood film post pandemic to make mint such mighty numbers at the box office.