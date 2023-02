Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is creating havoc at the box office. The movie has made more than Rs 630 crores at the ticket counters. The numbers on Monday and Tuesday were terrific. Both the days the movie had made more than Rs 20 crores. As per Box Office India, the film made Rs 17 crores plus at the box office on Wednesday. It is a slight drop but this was not unexpected given the unusually high numbers on Monday and Tuesday. Pathaan is also proving to be a monster in the foreign market. It has made more than USD 27 million. As per Comscore, it is one of the top five movies in the global market. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film collects Rs 634 crore worldwide; creates new record in the history of Hindi cinema

It made close to USD 3.5 million in Canada making it the higher grossing Indian movie there. It has made USD 30 million plus in the global markets. This is excluding China. Now, all eyes are on whether Pathaan can beat Baahubali in the domestic market. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) made Rs 500 crores plus. Aamir Khan's Dangal made Rs 374 crores in India. As per Box Office India, it will cross that sum by Saturday or Sunday (maximum). It is also being said that Aditya Chopra is contemplating reducing the price of tickets by 25 per cent. This was reported by DNA. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film to cross Rs 600 crore gross worldwide; to have better Tuesday than Monday

Pathaan is being discussed even in the West. The film made news due to the Besharam Rang song controversy started by some fringe elements in the country. They said the orange coloured bikini was objectionable to sentiments of India's Hindu population. Posters were vandalised in many states of India. The movie was making headlines on national news. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took an opening of Rs 57 crores which was higher than WAR, Avengers End Game and Thugs Of Hindostan. It seems Aditya Chopra is a very happy man now. After flops like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj, they have something to cheer about. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection records: Shah Rukh Khan regains his numero uno position; check all the massive historical moments