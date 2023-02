Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is on record breaking spree. It has became the most successful Hindi films in Bollywood and the industry cannot be more thankful to King Khan for reviving Bollywood amid south taking over the Hindi film industry. And now Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has broke this 14 years of record of Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Aamir who has bene the box office king over the years but with Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, he has taken the most needed break that he deserves. While his fans hopes he will be back with a bang.

Talking about Aamir Khan's box office run, he has been the undisputed king. Aamir Khan has been on the top and undefeated for the last 14 years at the box office with films like Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal. Time and again, Aamir Khan has made and broken his own records and finally, this time around, someone else broke his record. When Ghajini was released in 2008, we didn't know that Aamir Khan would defeat his numbers and break his records by delivering the timeless 3 Idiots. At this point in the beginning of the 2010s, the audience had begun to anticipate Aamir Khan breaking his records.