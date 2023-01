Pathaan craze refuses to die down. The film that released yesterday is witnessing some crazy numbers at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan has marked his return to the big screen as a full-fledged hero after almost four years and SRKians are going crazy over the film. In just one day, Pathaan has managed to make and break many box office records. Not just in domestic market, Pathaan has achieved some fabulous numbers overseas too! Also Read - Emergency: Kangana Ranaut doesn't fear losing everything as she talks about mortgaging property for the film; says, 'I came to Mumbai...'

As reported by Pinkvilla, Pathaan has managed to beat James Cameron's film Avatar 2 with its first-day collection. Report state that Pathaan has made more than 13 million dollars in one day. Whereas, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water made 10 million dollars on its opening day. Now, Pathaan reportedly has become the number 1 film worldwide. This is definitely huge. Shah Rukh Khan starrer is doing tremendously well in the USA, UK and Canada.

With its domestic collection, Pathaan has reportedly managed to beat KGF 2, , Thugs of Hindostan and other films. As per reports, it has become the highest opening day grosser for a Shah Rukh Khan film ever. The same goes for and . As per the reports, it has made more than Rs 100 crore in one single day with its overseas and domestic collection. It has become the first Hindi film to make such numbers on its opening day.

Pathaan breaks Bollywood's box office jinx

Definitely, Pathaan has broken Bollywood's dull spell at the box office. Post the pandemic, Bollywood had been struggling to make money at the box office and sever competition from South Indian movies. This definitely comes as a relief to Bollywood film makers.