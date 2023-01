Pathaan fever has gripped India. This is what we gather from the various trade experts and box office analysts who are sharing stats. As we know, the makers are avoiding the traditional route of actors giving interviews to the media before release. Many people have hailed this move. Even the makers of Drishyam 2 did the same. Pathaan has been promoted on a ground level by various fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan. The trailer was shown at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This is the second Bollywood movie after 83 to have the trailer shown there. A series of in-house interviews done by YRF for the movie have been released. Also Read - With Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan fulfills his dream of 32 years, 'I love DDLJ and Rahul, Raj but... '

Pathaan was also promoted on Star Maa where Shah Rukh Khan introduced the character of Kavya from Brahmamudi. He also told fans about Pathaan. It seems three of the five shows on the first day at Prasad Cinemas in Hyderabad have been sold out. This is a terrific response. Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli have also shown love for the movie's trailer. Pathaan is also the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after four long years to the films. Also Read - Pathaan: PM Narendra Modi tells ministers to avoid unnecessary comments on films; this is how social media reacted

BREAKING: More than 70% of the seats for #Pathaan in Prasads Multiplex, Hyderabad throughout the day have been SOLD OUT. Out of 5 scheduled shows, 3 are on the verge of getting SOLD OUT. Unreal Craze ??? All this in absolutely no time. ✅ — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 18, 2023

Prasad Multiplex in Hyderabad (25jan) -

8 AM - 455 Tickets sold❌295rs = 134225rs

11AM - 245 T❌295rs = 72275rs

1.30AM- 220 T❌295rs = 65000rs

8 PM - 420 T❌295rs = 123900rs

11PM - 415 T❌ 295rs = 122425rs 1st day (5 shows) = Rs.5,20,000 gross#PathaanAdvanceBooking Mass?? pic.twitter.com/2aIA7OVlpK — ArjunM (@Marjun755) January 18, 2023

Pathaan is a part of YRF's ambitious spy universe. It also has a cameo by Salman Khan who is the star of Tiger 3. Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for John Abraham in the movie who plays the baddie. He has said that he has helped him a lot in the filming.

