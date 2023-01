’s Pathaan released with a bang ending the long wait and curiosity among the audience. On the opening day, the actioner destroyed all previous records collecting 55 crore gross in India. For a Hindi film, this is the biggest ever Day one collection. Including the dubbed versions the total collection of Pathaan is 57 crores nett. The film doesn’t limit here it has 10 new records with its unimaginable day-one collection at the box office. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 100 crore world wide; still fails to break RRR, KGF 2 records

Pathaan is noted as one of the biggest entertainers of Indian Cinema. The film shattered numerous records with advance bookings and made new records on the release day. It has defeated blockbusters like Yash starrer KGF, Prabhas' Baahubali, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa. However it has still not beaten the record of RRR, but with the growing speed, it won't much time to reach that mark.

Take a look at Pathaan records:

Widest Hindi Release of All Time In India. Highest Grossing 1st Day For A Hindi Film. Highest Grossing First Day For A Non Holiday Release. 3rd YRF Film To Cross ₹ 50 Cr+ Net Box Office Collections On The 1st Day after WAR [₹ 53.35 Cr] and THUGS OF HINDOSTAN [₹ 52.25 Cr]. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set An Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR” Highest Grossing First Day for Shah Rukh Khan. Highest Grossing First Day for Deepika Padukone. Highest Grossing First Day for John Abraham. Highest Grossing First Day for Yash Raj Films. Highest Grossing First Day for Siddharth Anand.

CEO of Yash Raj Films, Akshaye Widhani is amazed by the love and appreciation that is flowing for Pathaan globally. He says it is a historic day for Indian cinema and the film breaking records on a non-holiday proves that theatrical business is back. He further mentions that it may continue if films are made that entice people to visit cinemas. He is hopeful that Pathaan brings joy to cine-goers globally in the coming days.

Adding further he said YRF is thrilled with the start that the film has gotten across India. Pathan is the fourth YRF spy universe and the banner is thrilled that they have been able to elevate the cinematic experience of the audience. Pathaan is helmed by and is a part of ’s ambitious spy universe. The actioner featured , , and .