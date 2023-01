Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screens after four years has not gone unnoticed. The actor spilled magic with his bang-on performance in the action-thriller film Pathaan which is directed by and features and in lead roles. Pathaan film is roaring at the box office and has been breaking records each day. Well, it won't be wrong to say that the film is unstoppable across the globe. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter on January 28 and spoke his heart out about everything. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film on a rampage; here is how it trounced over Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Avengers: End Game to infuse life into Hindi cinema [Check stats and figures]

During the Ask SRK session, a fan asked, 'Sir @iamsrk #PathaanMovie ke collection ko dekh kr kaisa Mehsoos Ho Raha Aapko? (sic)'. Shah Rukh Khan repkied saying, 'Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan (sic).' Also Read - Pathaan to surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi lifetime box office collection in just its first week? Check 75 records Shah Rukh Khan film has made so far

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet -

Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan https://t.co/PVchvoXFYm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please https://t.co/1H6pQYLJ49 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Another fan asked how is he feeling about the public response to his film Pathaan. SRK replied saying, 'Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please (sic).' Also Read - Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan to break own records? Surpass Chennai Express lifetime collection in just first weekend?

Shah Rukh Khan even thanked all his fans and well-wishers for all the love. Pathaan was released in the theatres on January 25 and since then the film is running a riot at the box office. The film took a bumper opening and managed to cross the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide on day 3. Pathaan is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and SRK is playing the role of a RAW field agent in the film.