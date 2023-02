Deepika Padukone is shining like never before with Pathaan, her character Rubai has managed to win millions of hearts and with this Shah Rukh Khan film, the girl has become the reigning queen of Bollywood as she beats Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the number game. Pathaan is breaking all the records and has overpowered Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and that is how Deepika became the box office queen. Talking about the lifetime businesses of Tiger Zinda Hai so far is around 564.2 crore. While Gangubai Kathiawadi estimated lifetime business is around 200 crore. Well not only Pathaan, but Deepika Padukone has proved to be the box office queen with her films like Padmaavat (585 crores) and Bajirao Mastani(355 crores) as well. While Katrina Kaif's last release Phone Bhoot was a box office failure and it only manger to earn around 18 crores worldwide. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film records Rs 667 crore worldwide; becomes highest grossing film in YRF's spy universe

In 8 days, #Pathaan WW Gross nears ₹ 675 Crs.. Early estimates — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 2, 2023

who is known to be the queen of Bollywood has been having an extremely bad box office run and that is how Deepika Padukone is ruling the box office. Deepika too has seen the downfall with Gehraiyaan but it was an OTT release and now this time it's a whole new high for DP and it was her team to have such a box office hit. Well, your determination takes you places and Deepika Padukone is a classic example.

Deepika Padukone was in tears during the Pathaan success event and opened her heart like never before. Deepika even mentioned that how she would be even here if Shah Rukh Khan didn't believe in her, it's KING Khan and who gave her the big Bollywood break and today she is proven her prowess and has now become the reigning queen.