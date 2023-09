This is what we have been missing from movies. Shah Rukh Khan first revived Hindi cinema with Pathaan and Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar followed it up with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 and more movies. Shah Rukh is now ruling hearts with Jawan which is all set to become another all-time blockbuster movie. And guess what, Shah Rukh is not done yet. He has Dunki which will come out later this year. Two are humungous hits already, with the third one ready to roll in cinemas this year, it seems SRK would claim the top spot this year. Also Read - Jawan: Pakistani actor Ali Zafar hails Shah Rukh Khan, says the superstar is beyond blockbusters

Dunki to join Shah Rukh Khan recent releases Pathaan, Jawan?

We came across a Reddit post by WholeLottaMisery which says that Shah Rukh Khan will likely hold the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2023. Well, assuming that Rajkumar Hirani helmed Dunki releases as announced in December this year, there's no beating SRK despite other amazing films. Rajkumar Hirani is known for his magic of storytelling. The user claims that if Dunki does what Hirani's previous films, that is PK and Sanju did at the box office, it could easily surpass Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 box office collections. So far, Jawan has minted Rs 368.28 crores in all languages. Jawan Worldwide collections as per Sacnilk are Rs 655 crores. And it's been just a week. As per trade experts, Jawan has the chance to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's record of the highest-grossing movie. Pathaan is currently claiming the top spot with Rs 1050 crore worldwide collections.

Tiger 3 can be a tough competition

The Reddit user feels that if Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 does 50% better than its predecessors, the movie could collect Rs 847 crore. Despite that, the user feels Dunki has a high chance of surpassing Tiger 3 because it's a Hirani movie with Shah Rukh in the lead. Moreover, the user observes that Shah Rukh Khan has a humungous fanbase overseas. So, even if Tiger 3 does well in India, that is better than Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki has a chance to make it big overseas owing to the much-anticipated collaboration. Read the thread here:

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK's Dunki box office prediction

A couple of days ago, Kamaal R Khan, made a box office prediction of Dunki. He claimed that Dunki will do a business of Rs 700-800 crore just in India. He also congratulated Shah Rukh in advance. Both Pathaan and Jawan have been enjoying massive buzz before release and the same goes with SRK's next with Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki. Anyway, check KRK's tweet on X (Twitter) here:

Coming back to Jawan, Shah Rukh has been enjoying the success and all the love and adulation coming his way after Jawan's release. He has been responding to tweets and messages online and expressing his heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their wishes, prayers and love.