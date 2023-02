Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. The movie has made Rs 20 crores plus in its first Monday in India. It is an unheard of feat in recent times by a Bollywood movie. Siddharth Anand's movie has crossed the Rs 600 crores mark globally. Many trade experts feel it will cross the lifetime of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which is Rs 512 crores. But the surprise factor is how well Pathaan has done in the international markets. It is one of the top five films globally along with the likes of Avatar 2: The Way Of Water, Plane, The Wandering Earth 2 and Full River Red. The last two movies mentioned are from China but have taken the box office by storm. Also Read - Pathaan craze at its peak: Tanzanian star Kili Paul croons Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang with sister; leaves netizens impressed [WATCH]

Many Westerners who have watched Pathaan have found it as engaging as Top Gun: Maverick and the MI series. This is a huge compliment. In the mean time, Pathaan has made USD 600K plus in the US by its first Monday. It has already beaten RRR. Also Read - Pathaan box office day 7: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues its fabulous run on the first Tuesday; has the best OPENING WEEK [Here's day-wise collection]

#Pathaan is smashing EVERY RECORD in overseas with 28.75 million $

1st film to do 1 million $ in KSA,1st film to do 1 million $ in NZ

1st Monday in North America : #RRR was $472K #Pathaan is $600K +

RRR All Languages#Pathaan ONLY Hindi version

PATHAAN 600 CRORES WORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/m3E5fVMaip — Shaqua 07 (@SA_shad07) February 1, 2023

It remains to be seen if it beats the lifetime collections of RRR. SS Rajamouli is the most popular Indian filmmaker in the West after successes like Baahubali and RRR. Naatu Naatu is also vying for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Shah Rukh Khan won hearts with his talk at the media meet of Pathaan organized on Monday. Also Read - Pathaan: Loved Shah Rukh Khan's ripped body? A visual treat awaits you in Dunki and Jawan too