The year 2023 proved that it is not just big-budget films with famous actors that can be successful at the box office. The quality of the film's story is what matters, as even low-budget films without big stars can earn well. To be considered a hit, a film must earn at least double its total cost at the domestic box office. Let's take a look at the top 10 films of 2023 based on their film cost and domestic box office earnings.

The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is the number one film in terms of return on investment in 2023. Produced and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, this film directed by Sudipto Sen portrays the issue of Love Jihad and how innocent girls are being converted within and outside the country. Made with a budget of just 15 Cr., this film earned 242.20 Cr. at the domestic box office.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, earned nearly 10 times its cost. The debut film of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, this film was made with a budget of 60 Cr. and collected 523.45 Cr. at the domestic box office.

Animal

Animal is a remarkable action film in Ranbir Kapoor's career. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Trupti Dimri. Made with a budget of 100 Cr., it earned 539.09 Cr. at the box office within 26 days of its release.

Jawan

In Jawan, Shahrukh Khan portrayed both the role of a father and a son, and his performance was highly appreciated. Directed by Atlee, this mass entertainment film surpassed the success of Shahrukh Khan's film "Pathan". "Jawan" explores the themes of the Indian Army and farmers. Made with a budget of 300 Cr., it collected 643.87 Cr. at the box office.

Pathaan

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, was an instant success at the box office. This action thriller film is the fourth installment of YRF's Spy Universe, starring Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Made with a budget of 225 Cr., it earned 543.05 Cr. at the box office.

OMG 2

Writer-director Amit Rai's film OMG 2 promotes the idea of making sex education compulsory in schools. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. While Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam carry the film, Akshay Kumar's role is also significant. With a budget of 50 Cr., the film managed to collect 150.17 Cr. at the box office.

Dream Girl 2

In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana's character takes a unique approach, which contributed to its success in terms of earnings. Ayushmann, who captivated male audiences with his voice as Pooja in the film 'Dream Girl', embodies the character of Pooja in person in 'Dream Girl 2'. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, the film was made with a budget of 35 Cr. and earned 104.90 Cr. in 21 days at the domestic box office.

12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is a biopic of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from Chambal to become an IPS officer. Actor Vikrant Massey portrays the role of Manoj in this film. Made on a budget of 20 Cr., the film collected 53.68 Cr. at the domestic box office, serving as an inspiration for UPSC aspirants.

Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, based on the life of Field Marshal Manekshaw of the Indian Army, stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Vicky Kaushal fully immersed himself in the character of Sam Manekshaw. Although the rest of the cast was deemed subpar, Vicky Kaushal's performance stood out. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film had a budget of approximately 50 Cr. and earned 81.95 Cr. at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles, with Emraan Hashmi joining the film as the villain, which was highly appreciated by the audience. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Manish Sharma, the film was released on Diwali, 12 November 2023. With a budget of 300 Cr., the film collected 285.52 Cr. at the domestic box office, despite facing fragmented holidays.