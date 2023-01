Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is on a rampage in the box office. The film has already made over Rs 300 crores at the global box office. In India, the movie has made over Rs 120 crores and in overseas it has raked in Rs 112 crores. As per trade experts, it should add more Rs 40 to 45 crores on Saturday and Sunday to the domestic figures. This means that it should cross Rs 500 crores by Monday or Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan's movie is coming for the collections of Baahubali 2. Prabhas' Baahubali made Rs 512 crores nett in Hindi. Not many had thought that Pathaan would come for the records of Baahubali but now it looks like a possibility. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates film's success with an Ask SRK session; his words for Salman Khan's stardom will make you go aww [View Tweets]

Pathaan has beaten the collections of KGF 2, Brahmastra and Baahubali 2. This is no mean feat. Shah Rukh Khan's film has grossed the maximum for an Indian movie in the US, Middle East and many European nations. Pathaan is the first Hindi movie to make Rs 100 crores in two days. It has made one crores on first day in states like Odisha, Assam, Kerala. It raked in Rs four crores on day one in West Bengal. Pathaan came on a non-holiday and holds the record for the biggest opening.

The biggest relief has come for single screen theatre owners and distributors. Around 25 cinema halls that were shut down got reopened once again due to the demand for Pathaan. YRF has ensured the biggest release for the movie. The ticket pricing has also worked in its favor. The best part is the WOM for Pathaan. People are going to the theatres for repeated viewing.