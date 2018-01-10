Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi takes a record breaking start in America, becomes 2nd highest opener after Baahubali 2

After the debacle of Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, everyone had high hopes of Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi. And looks like it has started off tremendously well at the box office. Not only has it impressed the Indian audience, but the overseas audience as well. In fact, Agnyaathavaasi premiered in America in 500 locations yesterday (January 9) and reportedly, it has started off with a bang. Not only has it taken the 2nd highest opening in USA after Baahubali 2, but it has also broken several records. In fact, if you consider the single language (Telugu) release, Agnyaathavaasi has the highest opening in America yet. The film has collected nearly $1.47 million (Rs 9.50 crore) on day one at the American box office. As industry tracker and trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, when he retweeted The Pani Puri's post, which read as, "#Agnyaathavaasi is now all time 2nd highest premiere in North America after Baahubali2. If you consider only single language, it is No 1." Also Read - Vakeel Saab box office prediction: Will Pawan Kalyan's courtroom drama BEAT Agnyaathavaasi and Katamarayudu to become his biggest opener ever?

All this has been possible courtesy the fantastic pre-release buzz, strong content and Pawan Kalyan - Trivikram's successful combo. For those of you who don't know, Agnyaathavaasi is Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram's third film together, after delivering blockbusters like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daaredhi. And looks like we have another blockbuster in the making. If you looks at the trailer, you will realise that the film follows the story of an adopted son of a billionaire, who has to prove his legacy and at the same time take revenge from his father's killer. Several reports suggest that the film is based on French film Largo Winch, however there is no concrete evidence yet. (ALSO READ - Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi slapped with plagiarism charges by T-Series) Also Read - Rangasthalam beats Agnyaathavaasi to score the highest opening day number for a Telugu film at the Chennai box office

Talking about his exact role, let us tell you that Pawan Kalyan plays a software professional in Agnyaathavaasi. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, the film is set to take the box office by storm. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Agnyaathavaasi right here. Also Read - Powerstar Pawan Kalyan to quit acting for Politics?