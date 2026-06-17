Peddi box office collection day 13: Ram Charan-starrer crosses Rs 317 crore despite second week dip

Peddi box office collection day 13: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Rs 3.45 crore on day 13. With this, its worldwide gross stands at to Rs 317.12 crore. .

Peddi Slows Down In Week 2

Peddi box office collection day 13: Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi had set the cash registers ringing at the box office since the day of its release. The film, which stars Ram Charan in the lead, and Janhvi Kapoor as his love interest, had hit theatres on June 4. A day before, the makers had released the film's paid premieres. The sports action drama was lauded by many for its impeccable performances and strong storytelling. And as expected, it witnessed a solid start at the box office during the opening weekend. But during its second week, the box office collections had dipped. The film's makers had recently confirmed that the film has emerged as the highest South Indian grosser of 2026.

How much did Peddi earn on day 13?

As reported by trade tracking website Sacnilk, Peddi managed to earn an estimated Rs 3.45 crore net in India on day 13. This was low than the Rs 4.10 crore net it earned on Day 12. The film was shown across 3,898 shows that were held across India on Tuesday. The film’s total India net collection now amounts to Rs 223.55 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 264.92 crore. Peddi had finished its first week with an incredible Rs 193.55 crore net. But collections in second week dipped.

On Day 13, Ram Charan-starrer managed to add about Rs 35 lakh gross from international markets. Hence, its global collection stands at Rs 52.20 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 317.12 crore. The film witnessed moderate occupancy across regions on Day 13. The Telugu version saw an overall occupancy of 22.19 percent. Its morning shows witnessed at 15.69 percent, while noon shows saw 21.23 percent occupancy and evening at 21 percent, and night shows at 18.69 percent.

On day 13, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as the strongest markets. Both contributed Rs 2.80 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 35 lakh, Tamil Nadu added Rs 10 lakh, while the rest of India added Rs 71 lakh gross.

Peddi lyricist dismisses Janhvi Kapoor’s character backlash

During a success meet event of the film on Sunday, the lyricist was asked if he agreed with the director’s decision to apologise after the backlash. He said, “A character behaves the same way… that is the director’s imagination. It is a character created with that imagination. Here, the one who can speak English is great. The way of thinking of PhDs and graduates is the right one.. is increasing.. Those who are vocal on social media, those who are trolling by throwing out words they speak, are being influenced by their opinions. Apart from that, if a director is not even given the freedom to behave like this.. what have we done to creativity?”

Anantha added, “That is, if you use big words like vital attraction, hormonal reactions, etc., it is called awesome as if it is done very aesthetically. If the hero speaks his tribal language and says, ‘I will touch you,’ it is called vulgarity; they say that he looked at you like an object. If you do all this, it is like trampling on creativity. Buchi Babu would have apologised with great politeness, with the intention of hurting someone’s feelings, or else he would have apologised with the intention of not hurting anyone. He may have apologised with the intention of saying that democracy is not 49:51, but 99:1, but if it continues like this, then we will not be able to make a great point in commercial films, except in documentary films in the first place.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

