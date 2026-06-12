Peddi box office collection day 8: How much could Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer earn?

PEDDI STILL WINNING HEARTS?

Even though popular filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana’s much-appreciated sports drama Peddi has been embroided in a controversy for a few objectionable sequences featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the film continues to do well at the box office. Featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, the film has been performing well at the box office. As reported by Sacnilk.com, on day 8, the film collected a net of Rs 6.30 Cr across 7,412 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 229.95 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 193.55 Cr so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.60 Cr on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 49.40 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 279.35 Cr.

Peddi day 7 box office update

On day 7, Peddi managed to mint Rs 7.55 crore, and its total India net collections amounted to Rs 187.25 crore. The sports drama had earned over Rs 60 crore during the opening weekend. However, ita collection dropped from Rs 9.70 crore on Tuesday to Rs 7.55 crore on Wednesday.

On the opening day, Peddi earned its highest single-day collection. Even though the action sports drama was pitted against other releases like Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bobby Deol’s Bandar, and the Hollywood film Obsession, nothing could impact Peddi.

Know more about Peddi

Peddi is a sports action drama which has been written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It has been produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Besides Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, it features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in key roles.

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