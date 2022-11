It was yesterday that Phone Bhoot made it to the theatres. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is a horror comedy with Katrina Kaif being a ghost. The film released with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili that led to a big clash as the screens stood divided. However, on social media, Phone Bhoot received a great response as netizens stated that they laughed through the film. But, the box office numbers coming in are more than disappointing.

Phone Bhoot box office collection is below average

As reported by The Indian Express, , and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film has collected somewhere between Rs 1.75 cr-Rs 2.25 crore. These appear to be early estimates and the final numbers are yet to come in. It seems that Katrina Kaif's star power and Ishaan-Siddant's camaraderie failed to generate the buzz as expected resulting in low footfalls in the theatres. The film has taken an extremely slow start at the box office and it sure appears to be concerning for the makers of the film.

Apart from Phone Bhoot and Mili, and 's Double XL also made it to the theatres yesterday. The numbers of Mili and Double XL are yet to come in. Last, during Diwali week, Thank God and Ram Setu had clashed at the box office and it had led to a major war of numbers. Ram Setu emerged victorious with decent numbers. But Phone Bhoot is far away from achieving the mark set by Ram Setu.

On the other hand, South film Kantara is still holding strong in theatres. It has been more than three weeks now that the film has been entertaining the masses. Will Kantara over power Phone Bhoot too? We'll have to see.

