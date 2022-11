This Friday, two Bollywood films clashed at the box office. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot clashed with Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili. Both films received positive reviews from the audience. While Phone Bhoot tickled the funny bones of the audience, Mili left fans emotional. However, at the box office, both films are having a pretty tough time clocking in numbers. They took a slow start at the box office and are now struggling to mint money.

On Day 2, i.e., the first Saturday, Phone Bhoot made approximately Rs 2.55 crore as reported by India Today. The grand total of the film in two days now is Rs 4.60 crore. It had low occupancy rate too. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili has performed worse than Phone Bhoot on day 2. Mili reportedly collected Rs 0.60 crore on its second day. With this, the grand total of this film is just Rs 1.10 crore. Generally, weekends are considered to be good for the films but Phone Bhoot and Mili are not having a good run at the box office. Apart from these two films, Double XL starring and too made it to the theatres on Friday.

Earlier, 's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God clashed at the box office. The films released in Diwali week and they managed to get decent numbers. Definitely much better than Phone Bhoot and Mili.

Kantara winning hearts

Bollywood movies are witnessing major competition from South Indian films. Rishab Shetty's Kantara is still performing well at the box office despite releasing on September 30. The Hindi dubbed version of the film has also done well as it has crossed Rs 50 crore mark. In recent times, Bollywood films have found it tough to reach this number.