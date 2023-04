's Ponniyin Selvan was the movie of the year for Kollywood in 2022. It got immense appreciation for its grandeur and story-telling. Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released on September 30, 2022 in 4,500 screens with shows starting from early morning. On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan got released in lesser number of screens and the shows began from 9 am. The opening day collections are around Rs 62 crores. This is lesser than the numbers for Ponniyin Selvan in 2022. It made Rs 82 crores GBOC after the first day. Let us take a deeper look... Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Day 1 box office collection: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer surpasses Varisu but falls short in front of Thunivu in TN; makes biggest opening overseas

PONNIYIN SELVAN TOP OPENERS FOR TAMIL INDUSTRY

The movie has taken an opening of Rs 21.5 crores in the Tamil industry. This makes it one of the top money-spinners for 2023 so far. 's movie Thunivu made Rs 25 crores on its opening day. Ponniyin Selvan has made Rs 21 crore. It is marginally higher than Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Varisu. These two movies were Pongal releases...

Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 are amongst the top openers for the Tamil film industry ever. The second Ponniyin Selvan film is at the seventh place. The first one was at the fourth place with above Rs 82 crores. Take a look...

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 LOWER THAN PONNIYIN SELVAN 1

We can see that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has taken a lower opening than Ponniyin Selvan 1. But the word of mouth for the movie is very positive. Ponniyin Selvan made around Rs 16.5 crores in Tamil Nadu followed by Rs 3 crores plus in Karnataka. As we know, is from Karnataka. In comparison, Ponniyin Selvan 1 made Rs 21 crores plus on day one only in the Tamil Nadu sector. This is because of the more number of screens.

PONNIYIN SELVAN DAY TWO ESTIMATES

As per Sacnilk Entertainment, it has made Rs 17 crores plus till 7 pm in the theatres. This part is being loved more. The climax is supposed to be the best. The movie has a star cast of Chiyaan Vikram, , , , Sobhita Dhulipala and others.