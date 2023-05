Ponniyin Selvan 2 was finally released in theaters on 28th April 2023. The film is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan which became a blockbuster hit in 2022. PS 1 earned a total of Rs 500 crore as its box office collection. The second part of the movie is running well in theaters but not making a business close to chapter one. The starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and more has grossed over Rs 150 crores in its opening weekend. Read on to know the box office collection of PS 2. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam's film takes a lower opening than Ponniyin Selvan 2; trade experts bank on good WOM

The period drama is doing impressive business worldwide. Running phenomenally at the box office the magnum opus has earned Rs 150 crore gross across the globe in just three days. Not just in India the film is performing well internationally as well. Industry expert Ramesh Bala announced that the film has crossed ₹150 crore mark at the global box office in three days. A Comscore report shared by Ramesh Bala states that it has collected approximately $3.645 million so far. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Day 1 box office collection: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer surpasses Varisu but falls short in front of Thunivu in TN; makes biggest opening overseas

Although Ponniyin Selvan is earning well at the box office but is not at par with PS 1. The records doesn't match with the first chapter that was a blockbuster hit. Despite being an ongoing story of chapter 1 the film is struggling to beat the box office collection of part 1. Ponniyin Selvan 1 gross of three days collection was approximately 230 crore. The first part's overall gross collection was Rs 500 crore across the world.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second chapter of Ponniyin Selvan 1 directed by . The film is adapted from a Tamil by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same name. The period drama stars and ensemble cast including , , Chiyaan Vikram, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, , and among others. The film released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.