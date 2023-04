Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and more is releasing in just a couple of hours. The historical epic by Mani Ratnam has been divided into two parts. And now, all eyes are on how well the movie will perform at the box office tomorrow. Will Ponniyin Selvan 2 break the opening-day record of Ponniyin Selvan 1? Will the magnum opus be able to surpass the collections of its predecessor and emerge more successful at the box office? Various Trade experts have weighed their expertise and analysis about PS 2.

Will Ponniyin Selvan 2 break PS 1's opening record?

Ponniyin Selvan 2 by Mani Ratnam is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The first part of the movie was released last year and the second part is coming out tomorrow. The , Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer's buzz, trade expert says is relatively less compared to the first part. The cast and crew have been promoting PS 2 across the country. Talking about the Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office prediction, trade expert Girish Johar feels that the movie will do as well as the first part did. He believes the movie might d a business of Rs 25 crores on Day 1 and an additional Rs 2 crores in Hindi. All in gross, across the country, he believes PS 2 will open at Rs 30 crores. As per Sacnilk, PS 1 did a business of Rs 34 crores nett.

Another trade expert, Ramesh Bala believes that Ponniyin Selvan 2 might do a business of about Rs 15 crores in Tamil Nadu alone. As per Bala, the movie might open at Rs 20-25 crores nationwide on day 1 and it might pick up business over the weekend. As per early reports, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has already done business of Rs 11 crores in pre-sales. Ramesh Bala believes that Ponniyin Selvan 2 might take a slow start but will eventually surpass the collections of PS 1.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection, Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office

As per Sacnilk, PS 1 minted about Rs 39 crores gross on day 1. It continued running successfully over a period of 7 weeks. The Nett India collection of PS 1 is about Rs 266.4 crores. The Ponniyin Selvan 1 worldwide Collections stand at about Rs 488.36 crores with international business of about Rs 175 crores. A report on OTTplay.com states that the Mani Ratnam movie PS 2 has a chance of doing business somewhere in between Rs 600 to Rs 800 crores worldwide.