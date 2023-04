Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most anticipated biggies of recent times to release in cinemas. The Mani Ratnam-directed magnum opus stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and more in the lead. The historical epic saga has won the hearts of the critics already but did it impress the audience as well? Ponniyin Selvan 2 day 1 box office collections of some parts of India and overseas have surfaced. The movie has taken a very good start at the box office. It has surpassed the day 1 collection of Varisu. Check out the Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office report here:

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 has opened to great numbers. It has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu. However, it did fall short of 's Thunivu in Tamil Nadu alone. PS 2 has opened at Rs 21.37 crores. Varisu minted Rs 19.43 while Thunivu holds the biggest day 1 collection of the year, which is Rs 24.59 crores. As per reports, the movie has made a business of Rs 32-38 crores nett across the country. Talking about the gross figures, Ponniyin Selvan 2's collections are yet to be determined. The figure seems to be around Rs 40 crores or more.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 worldwide box office collection

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has taken a staggering start overseas. It is ruling hearts as per the business report by the trade analysts. The Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, , and more celebs starrer have opened at $320K in Australia. It has debuted at number in the USA while at number 1 in UAE, Singapore and Malaysia. As per Manobala Vijayabalan, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has taken the biggest opening at the worldwide box office from Kollywood.

Top TN Openers of 2023 Thunivu - ₹ 24.59 cr#PS2 - ₹ 21.37 cr

Varisu - ₹ 19.43 cr

Vaathi - ₹ 5.80 cr

PathuThala - ₹ 5.63 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 29, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 Australia ?? Day 1 - A$320K.. ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 debuts at No.1 in UAE ??, Singapore ?? and Malaysia ?? for Friday Top 10 Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 debuts at No.3 in USA ?? Top 10 for Thursday.. (Premieres) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan2 takes BIGGEST opening of the year at WW Box Office from Kollywood. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 29, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the concluding part of the Mani Ratnam film. The filmmaker had expressed gratitude to SS Rajamouli for paving the way to making historical epic sagas in two parts and tasting success alongside Subaskaran, the producer of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Recently, Karthi who plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan opened up on the shoot. He talked about the ship scene which also featured Jayam Ravi and said that the level of production has only been seen in Hollywood films such a Titanic. Fans are praising and going gaga over the magnum opus.