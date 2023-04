Ponniyin Selvan 2 is winning the hearts of the fans and how! The Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and more celebs starrer was released on 28th April, this past Friday. And it has already made a business of Rs 100 crores worldwide! If reports are anything to go by, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a humungous rage abroad. After making a great opening day business, Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan 2 Day 2 box office collections that have surfaced. And the collection looks so good! It has joined Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan at the worldwide box office. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam's film takes a lower opening than Ponniyin Selvan 2; trade experts bank on good WOM

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 2

As per media reports, the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, , Trisha Krishnan and Karthi starrer historical epic saga around Chola Dynasty has minted about Rs 50 crores at the domestic box office. Yep, you read that right! As per a report Sacnilk, Ponniyin Selvan 2 made Rs 24 crores nett business on day 1. And on Day 2, the film has done a business of Rs 26.2 crores nett. Ponniyin Selvan 2 day 2 box office collection stands at Rs 59.40 crores gross. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 Day 1 box office collection: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer surpasses Varisu but falls short in front of Thunivu in TN; makes biggest opening overseas

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection worldwide

The Mani Ratnam film is a huge hit amongst the audience abroad. It opened at number 1 in UAE, Singapore and Malaysia. It did a business of $320K in Australia alone on the first day. And now, the Worldwide collections of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Day 2 are Rs 100 crores. The gross estimate of PS 2 is said to be around Rs 115 crores. Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst shares that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has minted $1 million on day 2 in North America. The total two-day collections of PS 2 are $2.80 million.

#PonniyinSelvan2 grosses $1 Million on Saturday alone in North America.. Total - $2.80 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 joins Pathaan at the WW box office

As per Ramesh Bala, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is right behind Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and starrer Pathaan. It is the 1st South leading collection in the North American market in 2023 and is the second Indian film, just behind Pathaan's collections. This is a big feat indeed.

#PS2 already No.1 South movie and No.2 Indian movie behind #Pathaan in North America for 2023.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 also stars Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more. Aishwarya plays a dual role in PS 2. She is paired opposite Vikram in the movie. Fans are loving their chemistry and how!