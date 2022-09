Eagerly awaited historical epic Ponniyin Selvan looks set to do for the Tamil film industry what Brahmastra did for Bollywood a little less than a month ago. As per reliable trade source and our own box office tracking, the the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 looks poised to not only take an earth-shattering opening, but the day 1 Ponniyin Selvan box office collection could well match that of Baahubali 2, is a state-wise comparison between Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states. In fact, several shows of the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer have already been sold out in the former state for the entire weekend, and not just for the opening day. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan first movie review out: Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini raises doubts about identity of critic who rated it 3 stars

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1 and opening weekend

As per reports and trade source, the Mani Ratnam directed PS1 has already collected ₹10 crore gross from Tamil Nadu alone through advance booking for say 1 and with today, Thursday, 29th September, still to go before the film releases on Friday, 30th September, both the distribution and exhibition sectors feel that the number could surpass ₹15 crore gross. These are just the opening day numbers because as mentioned before the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer is already going housefull for several shows over the weekend across Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan clash: Director Pushkar says you can’t beat Mani Ratnam's film; Hrithik Roshan quips, 'For me, it’s just VV'

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1 overseas

Overseas, too, Ponniyin Selvan 1 looks set to fill its coffers, with ₹6.8 crore gross already coming in for day 1 from the US and Canada alone while the overall overseas advance booking is being pegged at as high as ₹20 crore gross. These are all just advance numbers, and a lot more is expected with spot booking or booking on the day it opens for later shows, hence the Baahubali 2 comparison. That being said, the overwhelming response has come only in Tamil Nadu and overseas, with the combined advance for Andhra Prades, Telangana and the Hindi market being just ₹1 crore gross, of which just ₹20 lakh has been collected for its Hindi version. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Major overseas territory of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha film under THREAT due to THIS reason