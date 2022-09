Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan is doing the unthinkable at the box office. It's tracking across Tamil Nadu exactly how Brahmastra was a little less than a month ago across the Hindi belt. In fact, the response has been so overwhelming for Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 that it's now even surpassing the loftiest of expectations that the trade had for it. While, earlier, based on the advance booking and buzz, the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer was looking at an opening of ₹45-50 crore gross, it now seems that the figure could even go as high as ₹60 crore gross. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan movie review: Mani Ratnam creates a visual grandeur with Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other actors at their best

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1 set for massive opening

The Mani Ratnam directed PS1 looks set to break certain box office records in the Tamil film industry. After collecting in excess of ₹17 crore gross in its advance booking – the highest for any Tamil movie this year – the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer has reportedly been declared housefull for several shows across Tamil Nadu throughout the day, which should set it up for a humongous day 1 box office collection in the state somewhere between ₹20-25 crore gross, while overseas, the film looks to clocking in at a large ₹12-15 crore gross on its first day.

Ponniyin Selvan 'Grand Cholas' tour

Based on the aforementioned data, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1 looks poised to go past ₹50 crore gross in all languages across all territories at a bare minimum, and even has an outside chance to touch ₹60 crore gross worldwide. That being said, the bulk of the numbers are coming from Tamil Nadu and overseas as the film is faring quite poorly in the rest of India.