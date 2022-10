New Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan has lived up to expectations in more ways than one at the box office. While the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 was earlier expected to open at over ₹20 crore gross in its Tamil version, with the worldwide gross coming to over ₹40 crore, it has now gone way post those estimates on both fronts. The Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer has taken the third best opening for any Tamil movie this year, following Beast and Valimai, and ahead of Vikram, the biggest Tamil hit this year. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Mahesh Babu breaksdown at mother's funeral, Ponniyin Selvan gets rave reviews; Adipurush first look disappoints fans and more

