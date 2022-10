New Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan has lived up to expectations in more ways than one at the box office. While the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 1 was earlier expected to open at over ₹20 crore gross in its Tamil version, with the worldwide gross coming to over ₹40 crore, it has now gone way post those estimates on both fronts. The Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer has taken the third best opening for any Tamil movie this year, following Beast and Valimai, and ahead of Vikram, the biggest Tamil hit this year. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1: Here's how Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha film ranks among highest openers ever in Tamil Nadu

Ponniyin Selvan takes third best of Tamil cinema in 2022

Ponniyin Selvan has collected ₹26 crore gross on day 1 in Tamil Nadu, falling just short of Valimai, which had pocketed ₹28 crore gross on day 1 in the state. Beast is much ahead with the all-time Tamil Nadu record of ₹36 crore opening-day gross. The Mani Ratnam directed PS1 also performed decently in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in its Kannada and Telugu versions to take its all-India day 1 total to ₹44 crore gross. Surprisingly, it's only the Hindi dubbed version that's been disappointing, clearly showing that Tamil films aren't cracking the pan-India code like their Telugu counterparts.

Ponniyin Selvan 'Grand Cholas' tour

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1 overseas, worldwide

Overseas, the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer added another ₹34 crore gross to its coffers to make it the biggest Tamil movie opener ever worldwide with ₹78 crore gross. It goes without saying that the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1 is glorious any which way you look at it, and puts the movie firmly on track to be an enormous hit in the long run if it holds well over the rest of its first week.