New Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan is turning into an out-an-out sensation at the box office. After the Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan 1 took the second highest opening ever for a Tamil movie with a ₹78 crore gross, all eyes were trained to see how it fares on day 2, especially in the domestic circuit, as most South movies that open so well usually see a sizeable drop the next day, which is, in fact, considered permissible in those territories if the film holds well from there on. The Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer has however bucked this trend from a supremely strong hold on its second day. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Adipurush teaser, Ponniyin Selvan box office storm, Mahesh Babu's SSMB28 delayed and more

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2 in Tamil Nadu

The Mani Ratnam directed PS1 has held far better than other Tamil films like Beast and Valimai this year, incidentally the only two films that took a better opening than it Tamil Nadu. Registering a collection of ₹22 crore gross on day 2 in the state after collecting ₹26 crore gross on day 1, the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer has firmly laid the foundation for a fantastic first week as very few if any would've expected this sort of negligible drop. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film holds way better than Beast, Valimai; flies past Rs 100 crore worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 'Grand Cholas' tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lyca_productions)

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2 overseas, worldwide

Overseas, too, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2 has held exceedingly well, adding ₹22 crore gross to the ₹34 crore gross it collected on day 1. A further ₹14 crore gross came from the rest of India, taking its 2-day total worldwide collection to an astonishing ₹134 crore gross. It goes without saying that the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection is glorious any which way you look at it, and puts the movie firmly on track to be an enormous hit in the long run. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1: Here's how Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha film ranks among highest openers ever in Tamil Nadu