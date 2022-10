Latest Tamil movie release Ponniyin Selvan continues to do the unthinkable at the box office. After doing what no big Tamil movie with such a grand opening hitherto did, by holding admirably well on Saturday, day 2, and then taking a small albeit nigh impossible jump on Sunday, day 4, all eyes were on the acid-Monday test for the Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan 1. Well, the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer has passed the biggest box office hurdle for any film across the globe with flying colours. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Why Rajinikanth, Kamala Haasan, Vijay and other Tamil film industry biggies are silent on Mani Ratnam film's huge success? Here's what we know

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 4 in Tamil Nadu

Day 1 (Friday): ₹26 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹22 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹24 crore gross

Day 3 (Monday): ₹14 crore gross

Total (4 days): ₹86 crore gross Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Mani Ratnam, Deepika Padukone-Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more HIT actress-director duos that have created magic on the big screen

After taking the third best opening for any Tamil film this year in Tamil Nadu, the Mani Ratnam directed PS1 is esily overshadowing both Beast and Valimai, which had opened better than it in 2022, by holding head and shoulders above them. After a magnificent hold of ₹22 crore gross on day 2, day 3 did the inconceivable by spiking with ₹24 crore gross. And now, the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, has ammased ₹14 crore gross on Monday a drop that the makers would've given an arm and a leg for prior to release. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi box office collection: Chiyaan Vikram starrer surpasses the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay and more South stars' dubbed films

Ponniyin Selvan 'Grand Cholas' tour

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 4 worldwide

Day 1 (Friday): ₹78 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹68 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹26 crore gross

Total (1st weekend): ₹230 crore gross

Globally, too, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 4 has held terrifically. Worldwide, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection now stands at a brilliant ₹230 crore gross, and now, barring massive and highly implausible drops, it's destined t either be a superhit or blockbuster.