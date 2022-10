There's absolutely no stopping Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan as it keeps going great guns at the box office. In fact, forget about great guns, the Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan 1 also keeps setting new precedents as it's taking unheard of jumps after such a mammoth opening, something unheard of for similar big-ticket Tamil movies in the recent and not-so-recent past. After taking a jump on Sunday, day 3, vis-a-vis Saturday, the Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi starrer has again spiked on Tuesday, day 5, vis-a-vis Monday. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi REVEALS what Rajinikanth told him about the movie and his performance; shares, 'Added a whole new meaning...'

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 5 in Tamil Nadu

Day 1 (Friday): ₹26 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹22 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹24 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹14 crore gross

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹16 crore gross

Total (4 days): ₹102 crore gross

Follwing a record for the third best opener in the Tamil Nadu this year, the Mani Ratnam directed PS1 is overpowering both Beast and Valimai – incidentally the films that had taken a better opening than it in 2022 – by a country mile. After a magnificent hold of ₹14 crore gross on day 4, the Chiyaan Vikram, , , Karthi, starrer has again done the inconceivable by accumulating ₹16 crore gross on Monday, another slight jump. that, too, on a weekday, to take its 6-day Tamil Nadu today to ₹102 crore gross.

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 5 worldwide

Day 1 (Friday): ₹78 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹68 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹26 crore gross

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹32 crore gross

Total (5 days): ₹262 crore gross

Worldwide, too, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 5 has held tremendously. Globally, the Ponniyin Selvan box office collection now stands at a fantastic ₹262 crore gross, and now, barring massive and highly implausible drops, it's destined to either be a superhit or blockbuster.