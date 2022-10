Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi starrer Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has been doing very well at the box office. Even in its second week, the film is holding well, and the Hindi dubbed version has also been showing a good trend at the ticket window. Meanwhile, the new Bollywood release Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta has received a dismal response at the box office. In fact, as per the early estimates, Ponniyin Selvan Hindi has beaten Goodbye. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan, Goodbye box office collection: Chiyaan Vikram film stays stable on second Friday, Amitabh Bachchan starrer takes a slow start

Ponniyin Selvan Hindi on its second Saturday collected Rs. 1.70 crore net (as per early estimates), taking the Hindi total to Rs. 16.76 crore net. The overall collection of the film in India is Rs. 199.85 crore net (all languages) and according to some trade reports, the film has grossed Rs. 350 crore plus worldwide which is excellent. Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR once again in Oscars 2023 race, Ponniyin Selvan I star Vikram Chiyaan reveals his favourite Bollywood dialogue and more

PS 1 ended on a very interesting note, and now, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 which is slated to release in the summer 2023. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, GodFather box office collection: Here's how much these BIGGIES collected on Dussehra

Advertisement

Talking about Goodbye, according to trade reports, the film on day one collected around Rs. 1 crore, and on day 2 it collected Rs. 1.50 crore (as per early estimates). So, in two days, the movie collected around Rs. 2.5 crore.

While the Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan on its 9th day collected Rs. 1.70 crore, Goodbye on its second day collected less than that which is around Rs. 1.50. So, PS 1 is one more South film’s Hindi version that is impressing Hindi moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha on its 9th day collected Rs. 4.05 crore as per early estimates, taking the till date total to Rs. 65.16 crore. ’s Godfather has also been doing well at the box office. In four days, the film has collected Rs. 49.9 crore net in India (Telugu and Hindi). Well, talking about starrer The Ghost, the movie has just collected Rs. 6.75 crore net at the box office.