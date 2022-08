Of late, the Telugu film industry seems to be in real doldrums. Other than RRR, F3 and to an extent, Ante Sundaraniki, no Telugu movie has worked at the box office all year, with several big movies, starring big heroes, either flopping outright or barely scraping to barrel to escape a flop verdict yet unable to even break even. In such a scenario, the last thing Tollywood would want is for these big heroes, most of whom have recently fallen flat, to hike their remuneration, and that, too, to such insane amounts when Telugu cinema is reeling under such pressure.

Advertisement