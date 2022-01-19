Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu dominate highest grossing Telugu movies at US box office with Baahubali, Pushpa, Srimanthudu and more – view entire list

Prabhas has three entries among the top ten highest grossing Telugu movies at the US box office, closely followed by Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu with two each, while Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh round it off with one entry each