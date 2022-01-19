Names like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi are synonymous with massive blockbusters in Telugu cinema, but did you know that their star power and box office pull aren't restricted to local territories alone? And no, we aren't merely referring to how much their movies collect outside of the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with boundaries being erased rapidly and Indian cinema becoming more nationalised rather than the demarcations that existed previously between Bollywood and regional cinema. This time, we're referring to overseas figures, or, more particularly in this case, the US box office which has been a growing market for South movies since the new millennium. Also Read - Pooja Hegde trolled for her small purse; ‘Uss purse me kya kya hai?’ ask fans – watch video

While we're pretty familiar with or at least can easily get access to (for those outside of trade circles) to domestic numbers of Indian movies, even South movies nowadays, which was earlier tough to ferret out other than producer figures, it's quite a different case for overseas digits. Now, we're not talking about the overall overseas figures of a particular movie, which is readily available in most cases, no, siree. We're harping on about the box office collection of specific territories abroad just as the trade sources collections from different territories back home to comprehend where a film has worked, where it hasn't, has it worked everywhere or nowhere.

Today, we're specifically on the US box office. So, without further ado, here are the highest-grossing Telugu movies at the US box office:

Baahubali 2: $20.75 millionillion

Baahubali: $6.87 million

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: $3.64 million

Rangasthalam: $3.52 million

Bharat Ane Nenu: $3.48 million

: $3.29 million

:- $2.86 million

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: $2.65 million

Mahanati: $2.53 million

Pushpa: $2.42 million

As evidenced above, (or should we say, S.S. Rajamouli) tops the list with two movies, is it even surprising that Baahubali rules everywhere when it comes to Telugu cinema. Prabhas does have Saaho on the list, too, giving him the maximum number of entries among the top ten Telugu movies at the US box office, closely followed by and with two each, while , and round it off with one entry each. Also, it's really admirable that Keerthy Suresh is the only female star on the list.