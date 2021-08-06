Prabhas is the ultimate 'box office king' of south cinema and THESE global blockbusters prove that

Post the monstrous success of franchise, we saw becoming a household name. Well, it was the first time we saw north-Indian fans welcoming a south film and making it a pan-India blockbuster. In fact, Prabhas has took Tollywood films to the global map as in the list of top 5 south worldwide grossers, three films belongs to the Rebel star and these are his last three ventures Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and . Also Read - 5 times when Kareena Kapoor Khan was BRUTALLY trolled by celebs on her BFF Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan

Here's the list:

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs 1810 crore

2.0 - Rs 822 crore

Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs 650 crore

Saaho - Rs 440 crore

Bigil - Rs 304.60 crore

Since Prabhas is busy with multiple biggies, we expect him to revamp the box office post this pandemic era. The handsome hunk will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The film also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada.

The actor recently kickstarted the shooting of Om Raut's Adipurush, which also features Saif Ali Khan, and in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple projects. Whle announcing Prabhas as the leading man, filmmaker Om Raut revealed the reason of casting him and said in a statement, “Ever since I watched Baahubali, I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them.”

The actor also has two big projects, which are Project K with and and Salaar, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.