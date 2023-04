Prabhas is gearing up for his next Salaar with Prashanth Neel. The film is a high-octane actioner movie. Prabhas has been putting in his best efforts for Salaar since his last couple of films didn't really perform well at the box office. And it seems, the makers are already on the verge of making some profits. Yes, you read that right. It seems Prabhas is going to have a blockbuster. Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming times. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Pushpa 2 shoot on hold, Ram Charan’s next movie title, Salaar new update and more

Prabhas' Salaar cracks a whopping overseas deal?

Salaar has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for a long time. Ever since the makers announced the film starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. The film also has Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. And now, reports have surfaced stating that Prabhas starrer has done a deal of whopping Rs 70 crores in the overseas market already. Apart from being a highly anticipated film, the film is also made on a huge budget.

If reports are anything to go by, the film has sold rights in the overseas market. Salaar is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The production house is known for the massive success of KGF fame. Talking about Salaar, the movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crores.

Prabhas needs success in his kitty

Fans have been disappointed given the business of his last couple of films. Radhe Shyam was a dud as was Saaho. He had dedicated a long time period of time to the making of Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 which made him a global success and a pan-India star. Radhe Shyam was also made on a huge budget. But failed to meet the expectations. Apart from Salaar, the handsome hunk has Project K and Adipurush in the pipeline.

Fans are excited for Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's action thriller.