Prabhas entered Bollywood with Baahubali : The Beginning (2015) eight years ago and became the most shining star in the industry. SS Rajamouli made him the true blue superstar of Hindi cinema with the massive blockbuster of Baahubali, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion. But after Baahubali, the magic didn't really work, and Prabhas is still struggling to witness the same kind of hysteria as during Baahubali. After the massive blockbusters, Prabhas came up with five new Hindi releases that failed to make a mark. And now all eyes are on Saalar. Did you know that till now Prabhas hasn't yet managed to enter the 1000 crore club in Hindi cinema? But hopefully, it is predicted that with Saalar, Prabhas might become the box office king once again. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Saalar plot revealed: Prashanth Neel shares exciting details about Prabhas starrer and it’s not to be missed

Saalar to make 1000 crore?

The buzz around Saalar is extremely high, and undoubtedly it is going to become the biggest hit of Prabhas' career so far. In an interview with BL, Ramesh Bala too claimed that Saalar would be a game changer for Prabhas. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and more even before release, here's how

Prabhas' highest-to-lowest-earning Hindi films in India at the box office

Baahubali: Rs 120 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 511.30 crore

Saaho: Rs 149 crore

Radhe Shyam: Rs 19.25 crore

Adipurush: Rs 147 crore

Total box office earnings: 946.55 crore Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar: Prabhas’ film bows out of clash? Postponed to 2024?

Trending Now

Liked the tamil version ? Early Prediction:#Saalar to end up as the all time 2nd highest grossing dubbed film in tamil (Only behind mighty #Baahubali2) ?#SalaarFirstSingle https://t.co/FIbzbnXNHh — Kàñgûvá ? (@rebel12321) December 13, 2023

Saalar trailer is good enough to create the mass hysteria that only this film could offer. #Saalar — THE LORD OF FEAR (@raga_kashyap) December 7, 2023

Will Dunki affect the box office numbers of Saalar?

The only setback that looks for both films is that they're clashing at the box office, and this mega clash might deeply affect the box office numbers of the films. Prabhas fans are waiting with bathed breath to witness their superstar's well deserved success with Saalar.