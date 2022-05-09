Today, trailers of two big films have been released, Prithviraj and Major. While one is an epic period drama based on the life of King Prithviraj, the latter is a biopic on martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Prithviraj stars , , , and . The trailer of the film has received a mixed response, but everyone is praising its grandeur. Akshay took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. The actor tweeted, “शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की । Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June.” Also Read - BTS: Here's why SUGA's birthday celebration pic of pet Holy made an ARMY girl shed happy tears

शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की ।

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/rHF24WTyPl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2022

Major stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. The film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in Malayalam as well. The Hindi trailer of the movie was launched by online. The superstar tweeted, "Happy to launch the trailer of #MajorTheFilm. This looks outstanding. All the best to the team. #MajorTrailer - https://youtu.be/PAv1Ke07QAM #MajorOnJune3rd #JaanDoongaDeshNahi." The trailer of Major is receiving a good response.

Well, the trailers of both films have been released and they are all set to hit the big screens on the same day, 3rd June 2022. This year, we have seen that movies made by South filmmakers have been performing better at the box office than the Bollywood movies. So, which film do you think will take a lead at the box office, Major or Prithviraj? Vote Below…

Prithviraj and Major, both the movies have been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. Now, fans of Akshay and Adivi are eagerly waiting for the release of their respective movies. So, let’s wait and watch which film will leave a mark at the box office.