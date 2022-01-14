Pushpa: The Rise has stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. And when we say all territories, it's because the movie has finally achieved the 'superhit' tag in the Hindi belt, too, come its fourth week, where it's still doing rollicking business. Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on 17th December 2021, and has grossed Rs. 343 crore worldwide now that it's nearing the end of its run.

What's more, Pushpa's gargantuan box office collection has perched it atop the list of highest grossers worldwide for last year, going past Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in that order. On that note, let's check out the top ten highest grossing Telugu movies of 2021 below, which include other huge hits like Vakeel Saab, Akhanda, Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu: