Pushpa: Allu Arjun opens up about taking on Spider-Man - No Way Home at the box office; reveals if he's worried about the CLASH

Allu Arjun landed in Mumbai a day prior to his film's release to meet the Bollywood media, applying the finishing touches on Pushpa's promotion. Among the many things discussed, the first thing that cropped up was the clash with Spider-Man: No Way Home.