Pushpa box office collection 4th Saturday: Allu Arjun starrer keeps going strong in Hindi belt while others films have fizzled out

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, has all but run its course in other languages, but the movie is still doing rollicking business in its Hindi version