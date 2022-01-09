Pushpa: The Rise has stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. And when we say all territories, it's because the movie has finally achieved the 'superhit' tag in the Hindi belt, too, come its fourth week, where it's still doing rollicking business and has now breached the 75-crore threshold. Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on 17th December 2021, and while it has all but run its course in other languages, the movie is still doing rollicking business in its Hindi version. Also Read - Pushpa: Craze for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer hits new level; temple priests plays Saami Saami song for ritual – watch video

Check out how much Pushpa has earned at the box office in Hindi till date...

Week 1: ₹26.91 crore nett

Week 2: ₹20.20 crore nett

Week 3: ₹25.40 crore nett

4th Friday: ₹1.95 crore nett

4th Saturday: ₹2.05 crore nett

Total: ₹76.51 crore nett

Pushpa was merely 54 lakh nett short of the 75-crore mark on its fourth Friday, 7th January, but cruised over the landmark yesterday, 9th January (its fourth Saturday), which has also pushed it from a hit to 'superhit' verdict in the Hindi region. While a decent chunk of the Hindi market is still working well for the Sukumar directorial, it's Maharashtra and Gujarat where the film is enjoying a dream run.

The lack of competition at the box office at present, with Jersey being postponed, 83 nearing the end of its run, Spider-Man: No Way Home almost having exhausted its theatrical legs albeit after a blockbuster performance, and no new releases on the horizon with both the makers of RRR and Radhe Shyam having indefinitely postponed their release dates, is also helping Pushpa by leaps and bounds to continue filling its coffers.